Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Liam Coen feels good about ‘six to seven’ of UK’s wide receivers right now

By Josh Moore
Lexington Herald-Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty items of note this week from UK’s fall football camp and across the football landscape at large. 1. The most important development through the first five Kentucky practices is a non-development — no major injuries. “There’s always gonna be bumps and bruises and a couple of guys who are not 100 percent during practice right now, but nothing I can see long term,” head coach Mark Stoops said after his team’s fifth straight session. They’ll have their first day off before getting back at it Thursday morning.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texans#Conference Usa#American Football#Male High School#Usa Today#Sec#Texas A M#Lsu#The Detroit Lions#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Wide receiver trades that Detroit Lions should make now

The Detroit Lions wide receiver corps has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny. The quality of the group has been called into question by fans, the media, and anyone interested in the NFL or sports personnel. This discussion asks, “What players should the Detroit Lions target if they wanted to accelerate the rebuild with one wide receiver signing?”
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
Lexington, KYKentucky Kernel

Where does Liam Coen stand on UK’s quarterback battle?

Kentucky’s new offensive coordinator Liam Coen has a huge decision to make in the next few weeks:. It’s up to him to decide who will play under center this season. The general consensus around BBN is that it’s a two-man quarterback battle between Will Levis and Joey Gatewood with Beau Allen being the true third option.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Journeyman wide receiver proving a good fit with Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Johnson never doubted how much the Tennessee Titans liked him. Not even when they traded for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. The Titans had reached out too many times before signing him to the practice squad in January and then to a contract March 9. The June trade for Jones did not shake Johnson’s confidence after what he saw as genuine interest in his skills and opportunity from the team.
Footballvieravoice.com

Big turnout has Tigers feeling good about 2021 and beyond

If there’s one thing the Holy Trinity football program has had to deal with over … well, virtually every single year … it’s been a lack of players. Well, that certainly wasn’t the case on Wednesday as 50 players took part in the Tigers’ third practice of the 2021 season.
Arkansas State247Sports

Arkansas excited about trio of freshman wide receivers

The wide receiver room at Arkansas is deep with returners and veteran talents battling for spots on the two-deep, but the Razorbacks also have plenty to be excited about now and in the future with a strong trio of freshmen in Ketron Jackson, Jaedon Wilson and Bryce Stephens. New wide...
NFLchatsports.com

Liam Coen tabbed one of the best assistant coaching hires of offseason

The Kentucky Wildcats made the switch from Eddie Gran to Liam Coen earlier this year. A much-needed change, Coen was brought in to give the Wildcats some youth, and re-vamp the offense. Coen comes from the Sean McVay-Rams coaching tree, which is seen as one of the best in the...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

Florida State fall camp notebook: Updates from practice

The Florida State Seminoles returned from the University of North Florida on Saturday and had their first scrimmage of fall camp that day. Overall, according to head coach Mike Norvell, it was a competitive albeit inconsistent performance, one that felt like “real football” but still lacked the execution he’s looking for out of his team.
Worldchatsports.com

Kaboom: UK’s Loudest Pick-Six

“There’s two wideouts each way as he drops to throw it. Steps up into the pocket—it’s deflected up into the air, IT’S INTERCEPTED! TOUCHDOWN! KENTUCKY! BUD DUPREE CAUGHT IT AND RAN IT IN!”. —Tom Leach on the UK radio call. In Year 2 of the Stoops rebuild, UK was looking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy