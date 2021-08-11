Liam Coen feels good about ‘six to seven’ of UK’s wide receivers right now
Twenty items of note this week from UK’s fall football camp and across the football landscape at large. 1. The most important development through the first five Kentucky practices is a non-development — no major injuries. “There’s always gonna be bumps and bruises and a couple of guys who are not 100 percent during practice right now, but nothing I can see long term,” head coach Mark Stoops said after his team’s fifth straight session. They’ll have their first day off before getting back at it Thursday morning.www.kentucky.com
