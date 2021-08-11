Cancel
Stay cool in the kitchen – make these tuna tostadas

By Anita L. Arambula
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 8 days ago
Happy second week of August! Whaaaaat? I know! Summer’s end is closing in. Although I have loved working from home this past year and a half, marking the passage of time has been difficult without reporting to an office every day. I look up from my computer or from behind my camera and, suddenly, months have passed! But just because the calendar says summer is almost over, longtime residents know that our summer weather really starts to heat up now through October. And when it comes to preparing food, I’ll take something that doesn’t involve standing over a hot stove any day of the week.

