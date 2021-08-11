AI21 Labs trains a massive language model to rival OpenAI’s GPT-3
For the better part of a year, OpenAI’s GPT-3 has remained among the largest AI language models ever created, if not the largest of its kind. Via an API, people have used it to automatically write emails and articles, summarize text, compose poetry and recipes, create website layouts, and generate code for deep learning in Python. But an AI lab based in Tel Aviv, Israel — AI21 Labs — says it’s planning to release a larger model and make it available via a service, with the idea being to challenge OpenAI’s dominance in the “natural language processing-as-a-service” field.venturebeat.com
