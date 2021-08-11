AI21 Labs trains a massive language model to rival OpenAI’s GPT-3

Understanding documents from their visual snapshots is an emerging problem that requires both advanced computer vision and NLP methods. The recent advance in OCR enables the accurate recognition of text blocks, yet it is still challenging to extract key information from documents due to the diversity of their layouts. Although recent studies on pre-trained language models show the importance of incorporating layout information on this task, the conjugation of texts and their layouts still follows the style of BERT optimized for understanding the 1D text. This implies there is room for further improvement considering the 2D nature of text layouts. This paper introduces a pre-trained language model, BERT Relying On Spatiality (BROS), which effectively utilizes the information included in individual text blocks and their layouts. Specifically, BROS encodes spatial information by utilizing relative positions and learns spatial dependencies between OCR blocks with a novel area-masking strategy. These two novel approaches lead to an efficient encoding of spatial layout information highlighted by the robust performance of BROS under low-resource environments. We also introduce a general-purpose parser that can be combined with BROS to extract key information even when there is no order information between text blocks. BROS shows its superiority on four public benchmarks---FUNSD, SROIE*, CORD, and SciTSR---and its robustness in practical cases where order information of text blocks is not available. Further experiments with a varying number of training examples demonstrate the high training efficiency of our approach. Our code will be open to the public.