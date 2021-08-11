OpenSFF’s Allstar aims to fix vulnerabilities in open source projects

The Debian project is breathing new life into its user forums in an effort to provide a better experience. "Several issues were brought before the Debian Community team regarding responsiveness, tone, and needed software updates to forums.debian.net. The question was asked, 'who's in charge?' Over the course of the discussion several Debian Developers volunteered to help by providing a presence on the forums from Debian and to assist with the necessary changes to keep the service up and running. We are happy to announce the following changes to the (NEW!) forums.debian.net, which have and should address most of the prior concerns with accountability, tone, use, and reliability." Changes made to the forums are listed in this news post.