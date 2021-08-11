OpenSFF’s Allstar aims to fix vulnerabilities in open source projects
GitHub and Google today announced the launch of Allstar, an app that provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. Allstar, which was created by Google and the wider Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), can check for security policy adherence, set enforcement actions, and enact those enforcements when triggered by a setting or file change in a repository.venturebeat.com
