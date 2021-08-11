Packers open four more acres of public park in Titletown District, bringing public areas west of Lambeau Field to 14 acres

You’ll be able to see a new “throwback” uniform package for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 when they put on their alternate jerseys on October 24th against Washington. The Packers announced this offseason that there would be a new alternate uniform that would differ from the previous two that paid tribute to some of Green Bay’s earliest “Acme Packer” days. These uniforms didn’t come with any blue like the previous two "throwback" sets and will be a 1950’s look for fans to take in. The Packers unveiled the uniform with a video featuring poses from different players.