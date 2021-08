The White population in the United States has dropped for the first time since the 1700's in America, according to the results for the 2020 Census. Breaking down the numbers the White population has seen a decline by 8.6%, versus populations of color that have all had a increase. For instance the African American population(vastly undercounted) has increased by 5.6%, and it's probably much more than that. Nicholas Jones, a Census Bureau official said in an official statement that, “The U.S. population is much more multiracial and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we have measured in the past."