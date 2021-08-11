Billie Jean King Reveals Her 'Secret' 2018 Marriage and Thoughts on New Generation's 'Fluid' Sexuality

Tommy Dorfman, who starred in the first two seasons of Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, has revealed she’s a trans woman. “I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy,” the actress, who previously used they/them pronouns, said in a new Time interview. Dorfman said she will not change her birth name as it honors an uncle “who held me as he was dying.” The actress played Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series but says says she will no longer take on male characters, as so much of her previous work involved hiding a part of herself. Dorfman is now excited to play “trans women, cis women, women in general.” In an Instagram post, Dorfman thanked other trans people who came before her “who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me.”