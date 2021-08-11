Billie Jean King Reveals Her 'Secret' 2018 Marriage and Thoughts on New Generation's 'Fluid' Sexuality
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. For 42 years, Billie Jean King has been in love with her former doubles partner Ilana Kloss. The couple "wore each other's rings for years," King says, and called themselves "life partners." But they never married. Not when Elton John nudged, offering to sing at the wedding. Not when John McEnroe needled ("C'mon, Billie Jean … Wrap it up and put a bow on it already!" he told her one night in Las Vegas, one tennis legend to another).people.com
Comments / 0