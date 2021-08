A well-kept secret! John Corbett revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot after nearly 20 years together — over seven months ago. “Around Christmastime, we got married,” the Sex and the City alum, 60, said during a Tuesday, August 3, appearance on The Talk. “We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew. But this is the first time either one of us have said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity.”