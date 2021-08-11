Severe Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Anoka; Hennepin; Ramsey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HENNEPIN...SOUTHEASTERN ANOKA AND RAMSEY COUNTIES At 658 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Columbia Heights, or near Minneapolis, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Shoreview and West St. Paul around 705 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Paul, Maplewood, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH