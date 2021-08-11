Cancel
Fulton County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fulton; Knox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Fulton and Knox Counties through 800 AM CDT At 656 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roseville, or 14 miles south of Monmouth, moving northeast at 35 mph. A separate line of strong storms extended from near Aledo southwest along the Iowa border, and was moving northeast at 40 mph. These two systems will impact Knox and northwest Fulton Counties over the next hour. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Abingdon, Galesburg, Knoxville, Maquon, Gilson, Williamsfield and Victoria. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 67. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

