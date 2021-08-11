Cancel
Hancock County, IL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa Lee County in southeastern Iowa Northwestern Hancock County in west central Illinois Southwestern Henderson County in west central Illinois Central Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Burlington, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Kahoka, Nauvoo, West Burlington, West Point, Dallas City, Donnellson, Montrose, Wayland, Middletown, Carman, Franklin, Gulf Port, New Boston, Niota, St. Francisville, Denmark and Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

