Transit watcher Nick Andert has a new video out today. Its the third and final in the current series, following on earlier features about Metro’s transit build-out and Metro proposals for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor. The new video focuses on what Metro transit projects appear most likely to receive federal and/or state monies, and how the funding picture is likely to impact the schedule for building-out the system. The video mostly focused on more expensive rail projects, but also notes schedule for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects.