Fairhope, AL

Fairhope looking for new transit hub bids

By Guy Busby
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRHOPE – After the only bid came in too high for federal funding officials to accept, Fairhope will try again to find a way to build the new downtown transit hub. The Fairhope City Council voted Monday, July 26, to reject the bid for the Downtown Arts Alley Transit Hub to be constructed near the public parking lot north of Fairhope Avenue and east of Church Street. The one bid of almost $1.44 million exceeded engineering estimates by at least $150,000, according to city reports.

