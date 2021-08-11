Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris — Guides and features hub

In this edition of “Yet Another retro FPS has entered Early Access,” we’d like to welcome our special guest Dread Templar. Everybody will clap or face the wrath of our impalation seats. The game currently only has 10 of its planned 25 levels and there are more weapons and enemies to come. What’s more, it retails for the fair price of $14.99 USD, which isn’t bad considering that the full game could take about 8 hours or more to complete when all is said and done. The action is fast and bloody as hell, but the question stands: is Dread Templar worth it?