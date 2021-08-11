Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris — Book of Knowledge abilities guide

The Syberia series (Syberies?) has been around since the early 2000s, featuring lots of atmosphere and adventure gaming goodness. A sequel released a couple of years later, but the franchise went dark until 2017 when a third game reared its head. Unfortunately, that head got tomatoes and other expired vegetables thrown at it, as it wasn’t at all well received. Undeterred, Microids revealed a new entry in the series, Syberia: The World Before, which is now set for a release shortly before the end of the year. Hopefully, things will be better this time around and the franchise can shake that third game off a bit.