Riverhead Town helped inoculate 62 residents with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week during a vaccine distribution event at the Riverhead Senior Center. During the event, which was promoted by the Long Island Farm Bureau and the North Fork Spanish Apostolate, 26 vaccines were distributed on Thursday and 36 on Friday, according to the town supervisor’s office. The second dose of the vaccine will be distributed at the senior center on Sept. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.