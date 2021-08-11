Cancel
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Olivia McAuley
Miami New Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn't get into plants during quarantine, was it really quarantine? If you've managed to keep your plants alive, then Pinecrest Gardens' Plant Swap Happy Hour might just be the ticket. On Thursday, join in for a fun, plants, and drinks. Meet other plant parents, swap out one of your plants for a new one, and tour the lower gardens. A free drink is included in the ticket price and a bar with snacks. 6:30 p.m.Thursday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.

