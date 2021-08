This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. This morning saw What if…? hit Disney+, an MCU animated anthology series that tells stories from across the Marvel multiverse. The first episode followed an alternate reality of Captain America: The First Avenger in which Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter became a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers. The British star voiced her MCU character and now it looks like she may very well be returning to live-action very soon.