Rihanna’s Fenty Fragrance Sells Out In Less Than 24 Hours

When you are successful, you buy Birkins, or is it the other way round? When you have Birkins, you indeed are successful. At least that’s the way of the rich and famous, and their massive bag collection stands as proof. The trend is prominent as, right from Kylie Jenner, who boasts a gallery full of expensive Hermès Birkin bags, to 28-year-old “WAP” rapper Cardi B, they all love and flaunt a huge Birkin collection. She even gave fans another glimpse at her coveted purse collection on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a snap of her impressive array of Hermès bags. So far, there are 26 and counting, but it is expected that this is not Cardi’s entire collection. Last October, Cardi showcased another set of Birkins, but fans were quick to notice that the hip-hop artist’s collection has increased exponentially since the previous brief glimpse. Could the ‘B’ in Cardi’s name stand for Birkin? I believe so!