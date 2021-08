(KSLA) - Say goodbye to the rain! Once it ends Thursday evening, it will be dry for several days. There will be more sunshine, but with that comes more heat as well. This evening will still have more rain around, but not everywhere. It will gradually come to an end after sunset. Prior to sunset, look for some heavy downpours in a few spots. Keep the umbrella with you to be safe. Temperatures will not be too hot. it will be in the mid 80s falling to the upper 70s. You will feel that humidity though!