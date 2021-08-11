Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate delayers are to blame for Britain’s lack of urgency in creating a green plan | Carys Roberts

By Carys Roberts
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sYak_0bOJEmTl00
Campaigners delivering a petition to No 10 opposing the drilling of oil and gas near Shetland, 5 August 2021. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/Stop Cambo/PA

It’s easy to feel despair reading the stark warnings in the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: the window in which warming can be limited to 1.5C is rapidly closing. The forest fires and flooding on our TV screens, and closer to home, are a wake-up call to the realities of a rapidly warming climate.

The IPCC, the UN body responsible for climate science, described the report as a “code red for humanity”, but 30 years of warnings have not brought about action on a meaningful scale.

It is crucial that government considers the impacts of climate policies, but fatalistic despair will only deepen the problem. The language of averting catastrophe positions the climate crisis as a single calamitous moment, whereas in reality there are a thousand smaller battles to fight – and each small win will contribute to protecting people from the worst effects of climate breakdown. As Naomi Klein puts it , “every fraction of a degree warming that we hold off is a victory”.

The IPCC report makes clear that the science behind the climate crisis is incontrovertible, and research shows that the UK public agrees. Across cities, towns and rural communities, a majority want to see the government take further action.

The most pressing battle, then, is no longer with the deniers but with climate delayers , who claim to recognise the problem, while seeking to prevent anything from being done about it. They argue that measures to address the climate and nature crises – such as phasing out gas boilers – are too expensive, and that the costs would fall on those on low-to-middle incomes. Consequently, reviews and decisions are delayed while headlines are written of a green agenda “ plunged into chaos ”.

It is critical that government considers the impacts of climate policies - an approach that makes the lives of families who are already struggling won’t wash and is bound to fail. But the climate delayers’ argument does not stack up. Early investment to address the climate and nature crises can create jobs and prevent needless economic damage down the line. Recent modelling by the Office for Budget Responsibility suggests that debt as a proportion of GDP will be far higher if we delay action compared to investing sooner. Government leadership to support the growth of markets for green technologies now can bring down their costs in future.

If Johnson’s government opts for a path that relies on our existing economic model and asks individuals to shoulder risks and costs rather than share them, those on low incomes will probably lose out. The good news is that policies can be designed not just to protect the lives of those on low and middle incomes, but actually make them better.

That agenda should include grants and loans to support people on low incomes to insulate their homes and install green heating systems, so that they can save on heating bills. It should include investing the additional £30bn needed to build the net-zero economy of the future, creating good jobs around the country, and providing bridges to those jobs with a right to retrain. It should include ensuring that everyone has access to nature, using the planning system to transform neighbourhoods into green, social spaces.

Related: Britain could be taking the lead in tackling the climate crisis. Where’s the ambition? | Keir Starmer

Above all, if we are to seize the opportunities of the transition, all people and communities across the UK must benefit, with the greatest return accruing to those who need it most. We can and must choose a path that leads to a fairer future, rather than one which deepens injustice.

The Institute for Public Policy Research’s cross-party environmental justice commission, which published its final report last month, sets out how this can be achieved, based on thousands of combined hours of deliberation by citizens around the country. These discussions offer hope for a popular agenda that would win support for climate and nature policies and improve the country for the better. The delayers are right to raise concerns of who benefits and who loses from the green transition, but wrong to put banana skins under the process. We have the answers we need, now, to secure a fair transition – and it’s time the government chose the right path.

Prior to the pandemic, the environment was more salient as an electoral issue than it has been for 30 years. Voters will be watching the government’s response to the scientists’ “code red” this autumn as the government sets out its spending plans and the UK hosts the Cop26 in Glasgow. To host a successful international conference and show real global leadership, the government will have to back its demands of other countries with a strong green agenda at home. Dither and delay is not an option. Practical policies for a rapid transition to netzero that make the UK a fairer country are a necessity.

  • Carys Roberts is executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Naomi Klein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Economy#Un#Climate System#Un#Ipcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
ScienceThe Guardian

Saving ozone layer has given humans a chance in climate crisis – study

The ozone-wrecking chemicals once commonly used in refrigerators would have driven 2.5C of extra global heating by the end of the century if they had not been banned, research has found. Modelling by climate scientists found that the 1987 Montreal protocol curbing chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) gave humans a fighting chance of...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

If children are to live with the climate crisis, we must green the curriculum

In August 2018, the then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg started spending her school days outside the Swedish parliament calling for stronger action on climate change. It might sound perverse, a teacher supporting kids taking time off school, but spreading awareness of environmental issues is something I’ve always been passionate about. The challenge is finding a way to give them a meaningful climate education in the classroom.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Climate change’s trillion dollar problem just got more urgent for investors

There’s a £16 trillion problem that’s been keeping central bankers past and present up at night: “stranded assets”. It’s one made all the more stark by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warning on Monday that time’s nearly up if the world’s to avoid extreme climate crisis.Investment in fossil fuels has made the world more polluted. Now the world’s biggest money managers are trying to work out how investments can help mitigate and limit the impact of climate change. Quantifying and tackling the issue of stranded assets are a big part of that calculation, and so is working...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Stop blaming yourself for the climate crisis

John D. Sutter is a CNN contributor, National Geographic Explorer and MIT science journalism fellow. He is director of the forthcoming BASELINE documentary series, which is visiting four locations on the front lines of the climate crisis every five years until 2050. Visit the project's website. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
Environmentearth.com

Humans are "unequivocally" to blame for the climate crisis

The effects of the climate crisis have become more widespread and severe much sooner than expected, and human activities are “unequivocally” to blame, according to the latest report from the IPCC. The assessment represents the most comprehensive study to date from the UN climate panel. The research suggests that recent...
EnvironmentScience News

The new UN climate change report shows there’s no time for denial or delay

The science is unequivocal: Humans are dramatically overhauling Earth’s climate. The effects of climate change are now found everywhere around the globe and are intensifying rapidly, states a sweeping new analysis released August 9 by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. And the window to reverse some of these effects is closing.
Environmentjwnenergy.com

With new urgency, climate scientists recommend carbon removal

The latest scientific assessment from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change generated plenty of grim headlines on Monday, but at least one of its most important findings went largely unremarked upon. Cutting emissions is paramount, they say — but in order to keep warming below catastrophic levels, we...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

The Observer view on Britain’s net-zero plan

The language of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report on global warming last week was unusual for its uncompromising candour. As its authors made vividly clear, the world can no longer seek solace in the expectation that it can continue the unrestricted burning of gas, coal and oil without triggering devastation. Widespread flooding, severe droughts, rising sea levels, melting ice caps, coral reef destruction, heatwaves and forest fires will surely intensify unless we change our ways, the report’s authors emphasised.
EnvironmentTelegraph

Climate change already damaging many of Britain’s historic sites, warns National Trust

The British Isles are dotted with ancient buildings – castles, stately homes and historic ruins paying testimony to a story dating back centuries. But guardians of Britain's heritage have warned that, as climate change is threatening to destroy our future, it is already destroying our past. As it takes its toll, some heritage sites will become too expensive to rescue from crumbling coastlines or flash flooding and will have to be abandoned.
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Climate urgency

George Will’s recent column implied that the science of global warming is still murky, and is not a problem that we need to take seriously as a threat. Nothing could be further from the truth. The recent UN report unequivocally concluded that climate change is caused by human activity and will have increasingly catastrophic impacts unless we change our current course of fossil fuel use. Most reasonable people would conclude that scientists who spend their careers studying climate are likely to be more knowledgeable than a journalist who has read a few contrarian articles. Every few weeks we are getting very visible warning signals that we must deal with global warming with a sense of urgency — the Arctic cold last winter, the record setting fires of last summer, Houston experiencing “thousand year floods” every couple of years, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy