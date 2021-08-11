Cancel
Progressive economic agenda comes at the expense of working Californians

By Jessica Anderson
Pasadena Star-News
Cover picture for the articleAs the country continues to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated lockdowns, California is being left behind. While many other states reopened their economies to get unemployment rates down, California’s workers and families have borne the brunt of the Biden-Pelosi-Newsom agenda. While the national average unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in the newest jobs report, California’s rate stands at 7.7%, and the Golden State represents one-fifth of all jobless claims. In 2020, a net of 135,000 people left California because of the state’s stagnant economy and skyrocketing cost of living.

