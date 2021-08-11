Ask the Expert: How can parents fight the Governor's no mask mandate in schools?
On Ask the Expert, North Texas Attorney Quentin Brogdon joined KRLD’s David Ranken and Kristin Diaz to talk about parents’ options in all this.www.audacy.com
On Ask the Expert, North Texas Attorney Quentin Brogdon joined KRLD’s David Ranken and Kristin Diaz to talk about parents’ options in all this.www.audacy.com
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.https://www.audacy.com/krld
Comments / 0