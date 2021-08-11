Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

U.S. Capitol combat shows why police deaths by suicides are sacrifices in the line of duty

By The Editorial Board
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Our View: Suicides among U.S. troops are presumed to be deaths in the line of duty and families get military benefits. Police officers deserve no less.

USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKKVO_0bOJEA8H00
  • Suicides among service members are presumed to be deaths in the line of duty
  • Police officers driven to despair are no different than soldiers

When U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testified before Congress last month, he described being more afraid for his life fighting rioters on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 than at any time during his service in the Army in Iraq.

Gonell recounted that as blows from insurrectionists rained down on him and he was sprayed with chemicals, "I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, 'This is how I'm going to die.' "

There are periods of police work that have often been likened to combat and never so much as when thousands of insurrectionists attacked the Capitol and a phalanx of outnumbered officers fought for hours to defend it.

Physical and psychological pain

Nor does the comparison end with violence endured. Physical and psychological pain persists for police as much as for any soldier in combat, with a tragic parallel lurking at the dark end of that spectrum: deaths by suicide.

In 2003, when America's all-volunteer military was pressed into fighting two extended wars at once in Iraq and Afghanistan, a resulting strain on service members led to a sudden and sharp increase in suicides.

After the hand-to-hand fighting on Capitol Hill Jan. 6, four police officers who fought off rioters have taken their lives.

There, however, comparisons between military and police end.

USA TODAY's opinion newsletter:Get the best insights and analysis delivered to your inbox

Where suicides among service members are presumed to be deaths in the line of duty unless proven otherwise – a practice that has afforded stricken families in 95% of those deaths full military benefits – police agencies deny similar payouts.

This needs to change.

Nine days after Jan. 6

There is no stronger evidence for this failure in police policy than the death of Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jeffrey Smith nine days after he defended the Capitol.

"Things changed for Jeffrey on Jan. 6," his widow, Erin Smith, wrote in a column for USA TODAY.

The 12-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., police force had been beaten and struck in the head with a metal pole during the fighting and suffered a painful neck injury. "He didn't know if he was going to get out alive," his wife later told a forensic psychiatrist. "He said it was the worst day of his life."

There was evidence of emotional trauma. Officer Smith became more isolated, quiet and short-tempered. He couldn't sleep or eat, and his wife would wake at night to find him pacing a hallway or, in a few cases, crying as he lay in bed. He stopped walking his beloved dog, or calling his parents.

After a brief visit to a police clinic on Jan. 14, Jeffrey Smith was ordered back to work. The next day, as he headed into the department, the officer shot himself.

Life insurance and family benefits

D.C. police have never deemed a suicide as a line-of-duty death. But in court papers filed last month, Erin Smith argues that her husband's death was the direct result of the trauma he suffered defending the Capitol. The widow of Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, who also battled that day at the Capitol and then died by suicide, has raised the same issue.

Soldiers, Marines, sailors and other troops whose trauma-related suicides are classified as line-of-duty deaths are entitled to $500,000 in life insurance and death gratuity payments. A similar federal benefit of $370,000 for families of police officers who die in the line of duty are denied in cases where the death occurs by the officer's actions.

When acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee testified before Congress about the service and sacrifices of those who died after the siege, he specifically included Smith and Liebengood.

Police officers driven to despair by the trauma of their work are no different than soldiers who suffer mental illness because of the rigors of combat. Whether their uniforms are Army green or police blue, the government owes these brave warriors the same gratitude of benefits.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

221K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Capitol Police#Veteran#Usa Today Suicides#Congress#Capitol Hill#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Widow of police officer who died by suicide after Capitol riot presses Biden for line of duty benefits

As President Joe Biden welcomed the families of police officers who had defended the US Capitol on January 6 to the Rose Garden last week, a legal battle was pending before the Police and Firefighters' Retirement and Relief Board in Washington on behalf of Erin Smith, the widow of Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide days after the Capitol attack. And Erin Smith's attorney was intent on getting a word with the President to tell him about their fight.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Another cop on duty during Capitol riot reportedly kills himself

A cop who was on duty when the US Capitol was stormed by an angry mob Jan. 6 has committed suicide — the third responding officer to take his own life, a report said Monday. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who joined the DC department in 2003, died last week, the agency announced.
ImmigrationWashington Post

This Capitol Police officer proved that immigrants make America great

Barbarians who ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 called Aquilino Gonell a “traitor” and told him he’s “not even an American.” Those slanderous words wounded the Capitol Police sergeant, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, as badly as the pole someone attacked him and fellow officers with, which was flying a U.S. flag. But Gonell is a bigger patriot than Donald Trump and all the insurrectionists incited by the then-president — combined. He is the one who truly understands — and embodies — what makes America great.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Week

Black Capitol police officer recounts being taunted with n-word in first Jan. 6 committee meeting

The Jan. 6 House select committee kicked off its first hearing on Tuesday with emotional testimonies from four of the officers who defended the Capitol that day. U.S. Capitol Sergeant Aquilino Gonell called the events of Jan. 6 "like something from a medieval battle," adding that he expects to need "further rehabilitation," even after a six-month medical and administrative leave.
ProtestsBBC

Capitol riot: Off-duty Seattle police officers fired over assault

Two off-duty police officers who stood by as President Donald Trump's backers stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC on 6 January have lost their jobs. Alexander Everett and Caitlin Everett, a married couple from Seattle, were fired following the recommendations of an inquiry into the attack. It says they...
Public SafetyBay News 9

Widow of Jan. 6 officer who died by suicide seeks 'line of duty' recognition for husband’s death

Erin Smith last saw her husband, Metropolitan Police officer Jeffrey Smith, when he left for work on the morning of Jan. 15, 2021. Jeffrey would never make it to his shift, as the 35-year-old shot himself with his service revolver on George Washington Parkway. In a piece published in USA Today on Monday, Erin Smith said her husband would still be alive had he not responded to the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill just two weeks earlier.
Montana StateTitusville Herald

Montana investigation: death in police shooting was suicide

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting last week in Missoula died by suicide after a police chase, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation reported Monday. Brendon Galbreath, a 21-year-old Blackfeet Nation citizen who lived in Missoula, passed away in a hospital early Thursday after...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

Bomb threat suspect posted videos on Facebook calling for President Biden and Democrats to step down. The bomb threat suspect taken into custody by US Capitol Police posted several Facebook videos earlier today in which he appeared to be holding an explosive device inside his truck. The suspect has been...
MilitaryNewsweek

George Gonzalez, an Army Veteran, Named As Officer Killed Outside Pentagon

The officer fatally stabbed Tuesday outside of the Pentagon has been identified as George Gonzalez, an Army veteran, the Associated Press reported. Gonzalez was a New York native who served in Iraq, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said. He had been a part of the police force for three years. Gonzalez died after he was stabbed in a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building. A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy