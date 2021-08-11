Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Don't mock the vaccine-hesitant. It's cruel.

By USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

There is a bit of a culture war going on with vaccines. The vaccinated and the unvaccinated are attacking each other. One doctor suggests we should go ahead and stop that.

Don't mock the vaccine-hesitant

By Dr. Yoo Jung Kim

Mocking the misfortunes of the vaccine refusers minimizes their humanity and the suffering experienced by COVID-19 patients and their families. Moreover, COVID-19 schadenfreude is ultimately going to be counterproductive in convincing those who are vaccine reluctant, as demonstrated by studies that demonstrate people whose views are threatened by others become even more fixed in their beliefs.

Today's editorial cartoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuFmP_0bOJE8S400
Mike Thompson, USA TODAY USA TODAY

August editorial cartoon gallery : Cartoons on Biden, COVID-19, politics and more

Recognize police suicides as deaths in the line of duty

Editorial Board

D.C. police have never deemed a suicide as a line-of-duty death. But in court papers filed last month, Erin Smith argues that her husband's death was the direct result of the trauma he suffered defending the Capitol. The widow of Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, who also battled that day at the Capitol and then died by suicide, has raised the same issue.

We have so much more

This newsletter was compiled by Louie Villalobos

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don't mock the vaccine-hesitant. It's cruel.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

221K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Usa#Editorial Board#Capitol Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Monroe County, INHerald Times

Letter: Don't treat vaccinated and unvaccinated the same

I am disappointed that county government has re-implemented the mask mandate, even for vaccinated people. The odds of a vaccinated person getting COVID-19 are very small, and the odds of a vaccinated person spreading the disease to another vaccinated person are even smaller. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated....
PharmaceuticalsWJCL

The Psychology Behind Vaccine Hesitancy

Just under 60 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the adults that are unvaccinated, many are adamant that they will never get the shot. Others say they want to “wait and see” before making a decision. Soledad O’Brien talks to behavioral health expert Dr. Laura Murray. She’s a clinical psychologist and senior scientist at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health.
Kidsnortheastern.edu

Here’s why parents are hesitant about vaccinating their kids

Here’s why parents are hesitant about vaccinating their kids. Why do parents, especially mothers, continue to have misgivings about the COVID-19 vaccine for their children, even as youngsters made up 15 percent of all new infections as of early August?. Their chief concern is vaccine safety, according to a U.S....
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lauren Boebert jokes about Afghans falling from US plane

Republican representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is facing a massive backlash online for her insensitive joke about Afghans who fell off a US military plane on Monday in their desperation to get out of the strife-torn country.In a tweet, accompanying the video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a US military plane as it taxied on the runway, Ms Boebert said: “At least they won’t have to read mean tweets.”Reports said that several men fell to their deaths after the plane took off.She also appeared to root for the Taliban that took control of Afghanistan two days ago by...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy