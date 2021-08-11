Today is final day to apply for $1,500 from Harris County COVID-19 relief program

Today is the last day Harris County residents in need can apply to receive $1,500 from the COVID-19 relief fund.

Theis providing $30 million in funding to help people recover from financial distress brought about by the pandemic.

The fund, which is being run by Catholic Charities, will provide $1,500 payments for 20,000 qualifying families. The money can be used for rent, bills, child care and even transportation.

In order to receive the $1,500, you must live in Harris County. You have to be at least 18 years old and impacted by the pandemic.

There's also an income requirement. For a family of four, the household income must be below $47,520.

The online sign up period has been open for two weeks, and it officially closes Aug. 11.

The funds willbe distributed first-come, first-served. Instead, after you sign up, the selection process begins based on need, and then families are picked at random to get the help.

Harris County residents can apply online at harriscountyrelief.org.

The application asks about a dozen questions, and residents only have to provide a couple of documents, including a valid identification. It only takes a few minutes to complete the application.

Employees will have to go through each application, and it could take several weeks before the money is distributed.

The program is only open to Harris County residents, but there is other assistance available, especially if you need help with rent.