The MCU as we know it is about to be turned upside down, and that’s because Marvel Studios’ What If…? is heading to Disney+ on Aug. 11. As part of the screening, I got to review three episodes of the new animated series, and it’s unlike any other Marvel project we’ve seen before. The biggest draw, of course, is that the events are anchored into the MCU’s canon. Compare that to some of the Marvel cartoons that have been released on Disney XD, for example, and you quickly understand how this is different.