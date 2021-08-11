Here’s what changes and what doesn’t at rebranded PNC Private Bank

What’s in a name? The head of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s newly rebranded wealth business said PNC Private Bank is a way to unify what the nation’s fifth-largest bank is and has been doing for clients across the wealth spectrum.

“It’s a nod to the fact that we are a bank, with the size, scale and ability to invest in the business,” Don Heberle, who is also executive vice president, said.

The new name was announced on Monday.

Heberle said the rebranding was “something we’ve been thinking about for a while,” even before PNC’s June $11.6 billion acquisition of Houston-based BBVA USA Bancshares. Conversion is slated for October. PNC will have the opportunity to provide wealth management to new customers, and it will be increasing marketing, primarily print and digital, in September.

