Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Here’s what changes and what doesn’t at rebranded PNC Private Bank

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPx5s_0bOJCo1x00

What’s in a name? The head of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s newly rebranded wealth business said PNC Private Bank is a way to unify what the nation’s fifth-largest bank is and has been doing for clients across the wealth spectrum.

“It’s a nod to the fact that we are a bank, with the size, scale and ability to invest in the business,” Don Heberle, who is also executive vice president, said.

The new name was announced on Monday.

Heberle said the rebranding was “something we’ve been thinking about for a while,” even before PNC’s June $11.6 billion acquisition of Houston-based BBVA USA Bancshares. Conversion is slated for October. PNC will have the opportunity to provide wealth management to new customers, and it will be increasing marketing, primarily print and digital, in September.

Read more from our partners at The Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Houston, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc#Cox Media Group#Wealth Management#Pnc Private Bank#Bbva Usa Bancshares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy