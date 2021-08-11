Cable Matters launch new USB-C 8K dual video adapter
The engineers over at Cable Matters have launched a new USB-C 8K dual video adapter offering users 8K and dual 4K 60 Hz resolution support at an affordable price of just $50. The new USB-C to 8K HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter combines an HDMI adapter and a DisplayPort adapter into one pocket -sized device providing performance and electability in one convenient adapter. The new USB adapters are fully compatible with tablets, smartphones, and Windows computers with USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, or USB4 ports and are also compatible with Apple Mac computers in single video mode.www.geeky-gadgets.com
