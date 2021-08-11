Cancel
New York City, NY

15-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Washington Heights

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot nine times in Washington Heights .

Police said a gunman got out of a black Toyota Highlander and fired at the teen.

It happened Saturday night at the corner of West 204th Street and Broadway.

The 15-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

