Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Progressive economic agenda comes at the expense of working Californians

By Jessica Anderson
Redlands Daily Facts
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the country continues to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated lockdowns, California is being left behind. While many other states reopened their economies to get unemployment rates down, California’s workers and families have borne the brunt of the Biden-Pelosi-Newsom agenda. While the national average unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in the newest jobs report, California’s rate stands at 7.7%, and the Golden State represents one-fifth of all jobless claims. In 2020, a net of 135,000 people left California because of the state’s stagnant economy and skyrocketing cost of living.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economic Crisis#Californians#Americans#The Census Bureau#Heritage Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
BusinessWashington Examiner

Biden economic agenda is anti-small business

Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits are set to expire in September, and that’s great news for small businesses. Unfortunately, the real fight to save small businesses is only beginning as President Joe Biden seeks to implement an economic agenda that is anti-small business. Though clearly well-intentioned, federal COVID-19 assistance ended up...
BusinessVSC NEWS

U.S. Economy Adds 943,000 jobs in July

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued the following statement on the July 2021 Employment Situation Report:. “The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the American economy added 943,000 jobs in the month of July, and the unemployment rate was 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June. With an average of 832,000 new jobs over the past three months, this robust and sustained job growth is built on the Biden administration’s progress getting people vaccinated and investing in America’s workers, businesses and communities.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

California needs to focus more on finding—and paying—effective teachers

Just as students return to school and voters prepare for the state’s gubernatorial recall election, California is experiencing another worrying uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. With the pandemic changing education options, whoever wins the recall election, along with the state’s school leaders, should recognize California needs to reform the way it funds students and pays its best teachers.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Southern Californians need affordable energy options, not bans

There is a worrisome trend occurring in many California cities and counties regarding the adoption of new housing policies that will pave the way for higher home prices and an increase in the overall cost of living for residents. Close to 50 municipalities have passed laws that severely limit or...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

California has a leadership drought

There’s not a drop of meaningful rain in the forecast for California but that doesn’t mean there aren’t storm clouds on the horizon. While the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom is still a month off, our relentless drought continues to drain our reservoirs, dry up our lakes and rivers, fuel wild fires, empty the aqueducts and literally cause parts of the state to sink.
PoliticsRedlands Daily Facts

Vote ‘yes’ on the recall, Larry Elder for governor

As one of the state’s few right-of-center editorial pages, readers — and the state’s political leaders — no doubt expected us to come to our conclusion that voters should recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Perhaps that explains why Newsom, whose policies we’ve often criticized, would not meet with our editorial board, despite our numerous attempts to arrange a meeting.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Back the recall to beat the political machine failing California: Susan Shelley

It has been evident for years that voters in California were not happy with their government. Although the majority Democrats grew stronger in number with each election, now dominating all branches of state government, voter discontent was apparent in the approval of ballot measures establishing term limits, citizen redistricting and the top-two primary. All three reforms speak to a desire to have new choices on the ballot.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bold school choice initiative could be coming to Californians

After a year of unprecedented educational disruption and deprivation, help may be on the way for families that have reached the limit of their tolerance with California’s union-dominated public schools. Even before the pandemic, California’s school districts were delivering dismal educational outcomes. Statewide testing consistently showed California students lagging their...
EconomyPosted by
MercuryNews

Federal unemployment benefits to end Labor Day, cutting off millions

Federal unemployment benefits that have buoyed jobless workers throughout the pandemic officially expire on Labor Day, leaving millions across the nation without a key safety net as the delta variant rages. About 7.5 million will be abruptly cut off from benefits completely, while another 4.5 million more will be receiving...
Huntington, WVWOWK

Millions in economic development dollars coming to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin and the assistant secretary for economic development Alejandra Castillo were in the Jewel City Tuesday. Three grants totaling more than two million dollars from the Economic Development Administration were awarded to three separate organizations in the hopes of...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Can This Moderate Congressman Stop Pelosi and the Progressives’ Agenda?

When the House of Representatives returns early from summer recess next week to vote on a blueprint for Democrats’ eventual multitrillion-dollar spending bill, the Democratic majority will quickly have to resolve a high-stakes standoff. In one corner: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, and a comfortable majority of House Democrats. In the other: nine House moderates, led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the bipartisan but not necessarily accurately named Problem Solvers Caucus.
EconomyNBC New York

Enhanced Unemployment Benefits May End a Bit Earlier Than Expected

The American Rescue Plan offers federal unemployment benefits until Labor Day, which is on Sept. 6. But state administrative rules require the last payable week of benefits to be the one ended Sept. 4 or 5, depending on the state. Recipients may therefore get one fewer week than anticipated. More...
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy