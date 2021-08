Kahn Automobiles is known for its radical builds, and this time, it has come up with one for the Mercedes G-Class. This special edition is all about carbon fiber treatment for the boxy SUV and it suits its demeanor. Adding pizzazz and oomph to the already desirable SUV, the Carbon Wide Track Edition by the U.K.-based tuner is exactly what you need to set yourself apart from other G-Class SUVs on the road.