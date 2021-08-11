Cancel
One-on-one with MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes

The pandemic’s acceleration of all things digital could not be more clear to MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes. Driving the news: Holmes oversees a global money transfer business that operates in 200 countries. The company's digital transactions skyrocketed 44% year over year in Q2 2021, on top of what it described as "astounding" 106% digital transaction growth in Q2 2020.

