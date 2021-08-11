Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Thai police face off again with protesters near PM's residence

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnQPB_0bOJBDWz00

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police clashed with protesters for a second successive day on Wednesday, after hundreds sought to rally near the residence of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to demand his resignation for mismanaging the country’s coronavirus crisis.

Hundreds of protesters threw paint at a line of riot police who confronted them as they tried to march on Prayuth’s home and police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them.

Barbed wire fences and shipping containers were used to block the road.

Police used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bulle reut.rs/3lQhS1Zts to break up a similar protest on Tuesday, when thousands of demonstrators drove in a convoy of cars and motorcycles through Bangkok.

Police defended their use of force as a necessary public safety measure and said the 48 people arrested face charges ranging from arson and assault to violating coronavirus rules that ban public gathering.

Prayuth has come under fire for a chaotic vaccination campaign and failure to quell Thailand’s worst COVID-19 wave yet, which has accounted for the bulk of the country’s more than 788,000 cases and 6,700 deaths.

The youth-led protest movement sought to topple former junta leader Prayuth during big rallies late last year, accusing him of rigging Thailand’s political system to stay in charge, which he denies. The government at that time had successfully contained its COVID-19 outbreaks.

Though some core leaders remain in detention, the movement has seen a resurgence since the coronavirus situation deteriorated.

Police said nine officers were injured at the Tuesday protest, one by gunshot to the leg and the others hurt by firecrackers, rocks and shrapnel from homemade bombs.

At least two police traffic boxes were set ablaze and other public property damaged, police said.

“Police decided to use tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullet because we considered that if we don’t, there will be more damage,” Bangkok police chief Pakapong Pongpetra told a news conference.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Police#Arson#Bangkok#Protest Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol police brace for new ‘huge’ MAGA protest backing 6 January rioters

US Capitol Police said they are aware of a proposed rally that supporters of former president Donald Trump are planning in support of people who were arrested in connection to the insurrection on 6 January.Matt Braynard, who was the data chief for Mr Trump’s campaign, told former White House strategist Steve Bannon on Mr Bannon’s podcast about a planned rally at the Capitol on behalf of “political prisoners” who were arrested for their actions on 6 January.“We’re going back to the Capitol, right where it started. And it’s going to be huge,” Mr Braynard said. “We’re going to push...
ProtestsNewsweek

French Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Crowd Protesting COVID Passes

French police dressed in full riot gear were seen using tear gas and physical force on Saturday to disperse hundreds of thousands of people who were protesting the country's new COVID-19 health pass. Some 3,000 security forces were deployed in Paris as several anti-pass demonstrations took place across the country's...
Protestscrossroadstoday.com

Thai police clash with protesters for second straight day

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand clashed with anti-government protesters for a second straight day on Wednesday, firing tear gas and rubber bullets and chasing down fleeing demonstrators in Bangkok, the capital. Protesters initially confined themselves mostly to throwing paint at the police but after organizers called off the rally,...
Protestsinvesting.com

Thai anti-govt protesters clash with police in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) -More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police on Saturday, as they demonstrated against the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy. About a hundred police officers in riot gear sealed off a road near Victory Monument in the capital Bangkok...
Protestsbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at Bangkok protest

Riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in Bangkok Tuesday as hundreds rallied for democratic reform and against the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators defied a ban on public gatherings as Thailand tries to quash its worst virus outbreak so far, with new cases hovering...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Thai Police Clash With Protesters as Thousands Hold Anti-Government Rally

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Police in Thailand fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who took to the streets of Bangkok on Tuesday amid anger over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government. At least six police officers were injured during the clashes,...
Protestskdal610.com

Thai police say use of force necessary as protesters plan new rally

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai police defended their use of force against protesters as a necessary public safety measure, as the capital Bangkok braced for more demonstrations on Wednesday to demand the prime minister’s removal for mismanaging a coronavirus crisis. Police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets https://reut.rs/3lQhS1Z on...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Thai protesters plan "car mob" rally demanding PM resign

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thai protesters planned mass demonstrations on Sunday with convoys of cars to converge on several locations in Bangkok, demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resign amid rising anger over his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anti-government protests in recent weeks have resulted in violent clashes...
Protestskelo.com

Thai protester comatose with bullet lodged in head after clashes

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A Thai anti-government protester is in a coma with a bullet lodged in his head, a hospital said on Tuesday, as police denied use of live ammunition to disperse demonstrations against the country’s prime minister. A 20-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Monday with a gunshot...
ProtestsVoice of America

Protest Veterans in Thailand Join Young Pro-Democracy Demonstrators

Thailand’s young protesters have been joined by the "Red Shirt" veterans of the kingdom’s pro-democracy battle. That brought tens of thousands out over the weekend calling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign. But as violent clashes with police become a nightly ritual, experts say Prayuth is unlikely to bend to the protesters’ demands anytime soon. Vijitra Duangdee reports from Bangkok.
Politicsq957.com

Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group

(Reuters) – The death toll as a result of Myanmar’s Feb. 1 coup topped 1,000 on Wednesday, according to an official of the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been recording killings by security forces. A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to a...
Militarywcn247.com

Right's group: 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — A human rights group says more than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power about six months ago. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and deaths, says it confirmed two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,001. There has been a groundswell of protests against the military-led regime since it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news – live: Taliban declares country ‘Islamic Emirate’ as violent protests spread

The Taliban officially declared Afghanistan an “Islamic Emirate” on Thursday, in a return to the country’s name as it was under the previous regime between 1996 and 2001. Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, made the announcement in a tweet with a photo of the country’s logo.It comes as violent anti-Taliban protests continue to spread across the country, with several people pronounced dead following a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad being fired at by the insurgents. They were waving the Afghan flag at an Independence Day rally, an eyewitness said. The scenes reportedly led to the Taliban calling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy