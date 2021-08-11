Cancel
Officials: Eligible people need to get vaccinated to protect children who can't

FOX 43
 8 days ago

The primary focus in Pennsylvania remains the same, get more people vaccinated -- to protect those who can't yet, like children.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling for limited vaccine mandates as soon as vaccines get full FDA approval.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids ages 12 through 17, but it has not been approved for those who are younger.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is concerned by this. They are urging the FDA to expand the authorization of vaccines for younger age groups.

This comes as Pfizer plans to ask the FDA for emergency approval in children age five to eleven by September. Although, AAP said there's enough data from current FDA trials to expand the authorization, now.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf addressed vaccine incentives. He was also joined by Chief Clinical Officer of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Dr. Michael Ripchinski.

"As a family physician I take great care of newborns to our frail and elderly community and you should know getting vaccinated helps protect every one of those patients. As each of us gets vaccinated it helps everyone keep our communities safer," Dr. Rapchinski explained.

He reiterated that vaccines are a valuable tool to stop the pandemic, and that they're incredibly safe and highly effective.

