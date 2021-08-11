Cliff Bleszinski Teases New Project Involving Dogs

I absolutely love Phasmophobia. And this is coming from someone who has something of a track history of generally disliking scary games. When you get into a good party though, of people all playing into the overall ethos, it can be amazingly good fun (intermittently spersed with trouser soiling moments of terror). – Since its initial release, however, I think it would be fair to say that the limitations of the early access title have started to become more apparent Put simply, as great as Phasmophobia is, it gets old or at least repetitive pretty quickly. Following an official Twitter post, however, it seems that some new and fresh content is on the way, and, quite frankly, if you think a professional-level Asylum is terrifying, then things might be set to get a lot spookier!