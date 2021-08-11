Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cliff Bleszinski Teases New Project Involving Dogs

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski is working on a new project and it involves dogs. The games industry veteran recently showed off new teasers for his new thing, which isn't necessarily a game. The striking art shows off a dog overlooking a futuristic city with flying cars in the...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Bleszinski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Dog#Teases#Call Of Duty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

New Metroid Dread Trailer Teases Samus’ Mysterious New Threat

Today is the 35th anniversary of Metroid’s release in Japan, and Nintendo of America is celebrating with a new look at Metroid Dread. In a new trailer for the fifth side-scrolling Metroid game, Samus arrives on planet ZDR and encounters an ancient civilization of high-tech aliens. We see their hieroglyphics, which seem to recount a history of war and conflict on the planet. It looks like Samus will even meet the alien creatures. If these are friends or foes, however, remains unknown.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Horizon Chase Turbo Teases A Brand New Expansion

The brief clip, which is just under 30 seconds, shows what appears to be the rear of an F1 speeding around a track (perhaps it's Monaco?). Again, whatever is on the way, it sounds like it'll be showing up very soon. Brazillian-based developer Aquiris has been incredibly generous when it...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MLW Teases A New ‘Mysterious’ Azteca Underground Project

We reported yesterday here on eWn that MLW has signed a deal for a new weekly series involving the Azteca Underground storyline. The company issued the following statement regarding this today:. Rumors swirling about mysterious Azteca project. What is Cesar’s top secret project?. With whispers of a mysterious “Azteca project”...
ComicsComicBook

Bleach Teases New Arc With One-Shot Cliffhanger

Bleach series creator Tite Kubo returned to the series to celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a new one-shot chapter, and with its cliffhanger teased a huge new arc for the series! Bleach has been one of the most popular series to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have been hoping to see more of it ever since it came to an end. For its 20th Anniversary, it was not only confirmed that the anime would be coming back to finally adapt its final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, but Kubo returned for a brand new entry in the series.
Video GamesComicBook

New Fortnite Tease Has OG Fans Excited

A new Fortnite tease has OG fans excited. During this week's Ariana Grande event, Epic Games seem to tease the return of a fan-favorite character. Fast-forward, and now the game's creative director and the CCO of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, is building upon this tease with a far more blatant follow-up tease. And the result of this is that OG fans of the game, pre-Chapter 2 fans, are starting to get excited.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Blobkin Blaster takes wave shooters beneath the waves on August 19

Sure, you've played a lot of wave shooters in VR. We all have. But have you played any made by a team of Emmy-nominated special effects specialists that have done work for Universal Studios Orlando and Walt Disney Imagineering? I'm guessing no. But Brave Lunch, the studio behind the new wave shooter Blobkin Blaster, is just that - an accomplished multi-media company that specializes in visual effects and CGI.
Video GamesIGN

Rainbow Six Siege Teases New Operator

Ubisoft has started teasing a new Operator for Rainbow Six Siege called Anja “Osa” Janković. Osa will be added to the game in the upcoming season, Operation Crystal Guard. Osa has been trained in robotics, electromechanics, and military engineering. She founded her university’s R&D department and a private military company...
Video Gameseteknix.com

Phasmophobia Devs Tease New Ghosts and Detecting Equipment

I absolutely love Phasmophobia. And this is coming from someone who has something of a track history of generally disliking scary games. When you get into a good party though, of people all playing into the overall ethos, it can be amazingly good fun (intermittently spersed with trouser soiling moments of terror). – Since its initial release, however, I think it would be fair to say that the limitations of the early access title have started to become more apparent Put simply, as great as Phasmophobia is, it gets old or at least repetitive pretty quickly. Following an official Twitter post, however, it seems that some new and fresh content is on the way, and, quite frankly, if you think a professional-level Asylum is terrifying, then things might be set to get a lot spookier!
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Reveals New Impostors Game Mode

Epic Games revealed a new Fortnite mode on Tuesday that’s again inspired by the hit game Among Us. This new “Impostors” mode tasks players with playing a game of Agents vs. Impostors where the Impostors have to try and take control of The Bridge while the Agents try and determine who among them is a traitor. The mode’s available now for people to try out, and it even has some lore implications within the Fortnite story as well.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Dataminers Discover Fortnite Will Smith Skin

HYPEX is well-known on Twitter for Fortnite news and he had a rather surprising discovery to share — data miners have discovered that a Fortnite Will Smith skin is likely on the way. Fortnite is a Battle Royale that's well-known for crossovers with other media franchises. It's also had its...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Abandoned “is not a horror game” or a Silent Hill, says its creator

Abandoned, the first person action adventure video game with touch survival de Blue Box Game Studio, it is not a horror video game. At least that is what its creator, Hasan Kahraman, declares in an encounter with the medium NME. The controversy over the constant delays in the PS5 app, denied but persistent theories of its possible link with Silent Hill and Hideo Kojima, or promises that have unleashed the expectations of the title, leave the community in a divided position; especially for the particular communication management of the study.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Remedy & Epic Games’ triple-A title is in full production

There's lots of speculation that this could be the long-awaited Alan Wake sequel. Remedy has announced that production on its new game, a triple-A title, is officially underway. While this collaboration with Epic Games is still shrouded in secrecy, a new investor’s report from the studio means we can start getting excited (and speculate what to expect).
Video GamesIGN

Fortnite Has an Among Us Mode Now

Trust nobody. That's the message coming directly from the Fortnite team with the announcement of its latest Among Us style game mode. The announcement of the new game mode, aptly titled Fortnite Impostors, was published by Epic Games on its website. According to the developer, Fortnite Impostors is a high-fidelity game mode that will feature a maximum of ten players.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Impostors Mode Is A Lore Goldmine, But Is It Canon?

Fortnite is certified sus this week with the introduction of its new Impostors mode, which aims to take on Among Us. The new game mode is quickly gaining traction among the millions who play Fortnite every week, and it's not just because it offers a more polished take on the game's fanmade limited-time mode (LTM) from Christmas last year, The Spy Within. Players are dissecting the new map and its lore items scattered within the confines of this new social deduction mode, and it seems Epic may be using the mode to fill in some holes in the island's backstory.
RetailCharlie INTEL

Fortnite 17.40 patch notes: Impostor Mode, Coral Castle abduction

Fortnite’s 17.40 Update is officially here, with the August 17 patch introducing a new Imposter Mode, major map changes, and more to PC, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Fortnite Season 7 is well underway, with new weapons like the Prop-ifier and Grab-itron helping...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite: Coral Castle is being abducted by the mothership

The patch 17.40 of Fortnite has brought another major change to the map. The mothership of the aliens he continues in his process of terraforming the island and adapting it to his needs. This time, they are abducting / destroying Coral Castle. We tell you everything we know about this new change on the map from Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals New Rick and Morty Skin

We're well into Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite, and the Epic Games battle royale has managed to weave an impressive array of characters into its fold. One key crossover in this season has been with Rick and Morty, as the Adult Swim animated series inspired a number of cosmetic items as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass. Players can already unlock a skin based on Rick Sanchez — but now, it looks like his other titular companion will be joining him. A new tweet from Fortnite leaker @HYPEXRick reveals that a Rick and Morty skin for Morty will be making its way to the game.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Leakers Tease New Deadpool Fishstick Skin

Some new information about unreleased Fortnite skins have hinted that there might be another Deadpool variant in the works, but there’s a catch: The skin could’ve been scrapped entirely. Several Fortnite leakers teased the existence of a new Deadpool skin this week that’s so far been referred to as a Deadpool version of “Fishstick,” the bipedal fish character who’s become so popular in Fortnite throughout the past couple of seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy