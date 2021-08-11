Cancel
Tell us: have you installed an electric heat pump in your home?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
An air-source heat pump. Photograph: KBImages/Alamy Stock Photo

Electric heat pumps are expected to be a key part of the government’s upcoming plans to make the UK’s homes greener, warmer, and more energy efficient. Around 40% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions come from our homes, meaning we will need better home insulation and low-carbon alternatives to the traditional gas boiler. But do electric heat pumps keep homes as toasty as fossil fuels? Or are heat pump installers charging a high price for a lukewarm heating option?

We would like to hear from anyone who has installed an air-source heat pump or a ground source heat pump in their home. Does it do the job, or do you long for your old gas boiler? And do you think it’s worth the cost?

Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

The Guardian

The Guardian

