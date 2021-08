When Halloween is over, you can put away all your spooky and scary books for kids — but you might want something that still gives you that crisp, fall flavor and gets you excited for the next holiday. The best Thanksgiving books, of course, are the ones that remind kids to be grateful for all the good things in their lives, an idea that might get lost in the bustle of the big feast with all the Thanksgiving activities and Thanksgiving games. Then again, you might just want a laugh (because turkeys are inherently pretty silly). There are also books that catch up with kids' favorite characters, and what they do to celebrate the holidays.