Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport's mask mandate in full effect; Norwalk to mandate masks indoors tomorrow

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

" The city of Bridgeport is the latest city in the state to reinstate a mask mandate because of the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. The mandate took effect at midnight and requires anyone in Bridgeport to wear a mask inside all public spaces and establishments, regardless of vaccination status. COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data City officials say masks are also recommended to be worn at city parks and other outdoor places where social distancing isn't possible. Bridgeport joins New Haven and Hartford in implementing citywide mask mandates. The mandates all come after Gov. Ned Lamont gave municipalities the authority to issue their own COVID protocols. In Stamford, a citywide mask mandate will take effect on Thursday at 8 a.m. There will also be an outdoor mask mandate. Masks must be worn at gatherings of more than 100 people at city parks and facilities. Norwalk officials say they are implementing a citywide mask mandate indoors only, and it will take effect Friday at midnight. "

