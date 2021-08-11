Severe Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON...NORTHWESTERN WARREN AND CENTRAL MERCER COUNTIES At 656 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Seaton, or near Aledo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Aledo around 705 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Burgess. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH