Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Ontario; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wayne County in western New York Northeastern Livingston County in western New York South central Monroe County in western New York Ontario County in western New York * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 755 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lima, or 12 miles west of Canandaigua, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Geneva, Canandaigua, Newark, Lyons, Palmyra, Victor, Honeoye Falls, Bristol, Lima and Clifton Springs. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 44 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH