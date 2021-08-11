Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Putnam and northeastern Allen Counties through 830 AM EDT At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ottawa, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pandora around 800 AM EDT. Leipsic around 805 AM EDT. This includes Interstate 75 between mile markers 140 and 141. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH