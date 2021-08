The Evolution Championship Series 2021, or more commonly called Evo 2021, is one of the biggest fighting game tournaments in the world. As the longest-running large-scale fighting tournament series, Evo is the yearly highlight of its esports scene. It is well known for being one of the few high-prestige esports tournaments to be open to anyone. In Evo, even unknown newcomers can see themselves face off against seasoned veterans to prove their mettle.