Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Randolph County through 830 AM EDT At 755 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dailey, or 8 miles south of Elkins, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dailey, Beverly and Glady. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH