Thor star Chris Hemsworth is welcoming Shang-Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new social media post. Hemsworth said "Welcome to the MCU Shang-Chi! Can’t wait to see this. It’s going to be epic! Out September 3rd," in clear support of the film. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just had its big premiere, and the first critical reactions from the screening are now up online. The final stretch of marketing and promotion is now underway, and it looks like other Marvel Studios stars are pitching in and doing their part.