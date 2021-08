Obvi, your relationship with your BFF or S.O. means a lot to you. And if you guys are doing that long-distance thing, you're probably always looking for ways to feel closer to each other...even when you've got miles and miles between the two of you. Good thing long-distance relationship gifts exist! And more specifically, friendship lamps that'll sync up via WiFi so you can tell your loved one you're thinking of them just by simply lighting 'em up. Interested? Well, lucky for you, I've gathered up the best friendship lamps that'll always keep you and your pal close, no matter where you guys are at.