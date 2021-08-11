SunOpta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $292.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.85 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $295.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.