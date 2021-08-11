Cancel
Financial Reports

SunOpta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Paul Schott
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $918,000 in its second quarter. The Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The natural and organic...

www.nhregister.com

