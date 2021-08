Developer Thomas Happ Games announced that the Metroidvania action-adventure Axiom Verge 2 is available later today on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC-Epic Game Store. One of the skills in the game is hacking, where players can interact with robots and use them to help clear a path, overwhelm an enemy, or even overheat a large enemy. There is also a drone that can explore the environment and dive further into this technological new world.