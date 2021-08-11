Cancel
Update: Missing North Atlanta student found safe in Texas

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 8 days ago
A North Atlanta High School student who went missing Aug. 5 has been found safe in Arlington, Texas.

Missing student Caitlin Winchester has been found safe in Texas.

The police department for Atlanta Public Schools in a statement Wednesday morning confirmed that 14-year-old Caitlin Winchester has been found.

“The family has been notified and has requested privacy at this time,” said the statement.

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night in Arlington and charged with harboring the teen, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.

When Winchester didn’t return home from school last Thursday, an intense search began to find the missing teenager. The high school sent out missing person flyers. Facebook groups were created. The FBI and Atlanta Police Department joined the investigation, and a $100,000 reward was offered for her return.

No additional details were available Wednesday about the student, how she was found, or why she was in Texas.

The school district’s police department “continues to work with the FBI on the next steps in the investigation,” said the statement.

Update: This story was updated with information about an arrest made in Texas in connection with the missing student.

The post Update: Missing North Atlanta student found safe in Texas appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

