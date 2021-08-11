Cancel
Black Hawk County, IA

Second Amendment sanctuary won't happen in Black Hawk County

By Amie Rivers
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO — The trend of counties and municipalities across the U.S. becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries won’t include Black Hawk County — at least for now. Chairman Dan Trelka — the lone Republican on the Board of Supervisors — put the discussion on Tuesday’s agenda. He also made a motion to adopt a resolution affirming Black Hawk County as a Second Amendment sanctuary, but his motion died when no one seconded it.

wcfcourier.com

